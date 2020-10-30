Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Youth shot dead over financial dispute in J&K’s Kathua

Youth shot dead over financial dispute in J&K’s Kathua

The deceased was an employee of the social welfare department, said police.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 01:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Police said that the accused owed Rs 8,000 to the deceased. (Representational photo)

A 24-year-old was allegedly shot dead by another youth in Kathua town here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sanjeev Kumar, 24, of Shiva Nagar in the border town. Kathua SSP Shailendra Kumar Mishra said, “Accused Bhanu Pratap Singh, 22, of Patel Nagar, was arrested and the weapon used for the crime, a .12 bore single barrel gun, was seized.”

“The deceased was an employee of the social welfare department. There was some monetary dispute between the two. The accused has been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

Police said that the accused owed Rs 8,000 to the deceased. “On Thursday morning, Kumar went to the accused’s house and demanded the money be returned. The accused went inside the house and came back with a gun. They got into a heated argument and the neighbours heard a gunshot. The accused shot Kumar in his chest from point blank range,” police added.

Kumar was accompanied by one of his friends. The accused then helped Kumar’s friend to shift the victim to the district hospital. The accused reportedly takes drugs and was alone at his house at the time of the incident.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dealing with worst border crisis with China with ‘firmness and maturity’:Harsh Shringla
Oct 30, 2020 00:50 IST
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 23:54 IST
First US Covid-19 vaccines could ship late Dec or early Jan: Anthony Fauci
Oct 30, 2020 00:29 IST
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Oct 30, 2020 01:11 IST

latest news

Three BJP workers killed in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Police
Oct 30, 2020 02:44 IST
Asteroid samples tucked into capsule for return to Earth
Oct 30, 2020 02:22 IST
Unnao Ex-MP Annu Tandon quits Congress
Oct 30, 2020 01:54 IST
Assam residents block highway to Mizoram seeking withdrawal of troops
Oct 30, 2020 01:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.