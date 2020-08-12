Youths given phones during launch of Punjab Smart Connect Scheme in Mohali

Launching the Punjab Smart Connect scheme in Mohali, cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday handed over smartphones to fifteen Class XII students of government schools, in a programme organised at the District Administrative Complex here.

The minister informed that in the first phase of the scheme, nearly 1.75 lakh smartphones would be distributed to the eligible youth across the state, while 5,686 would get phones in Mohali. However, the number may increase as admissions are still taking place, he said.

Talking about the utility of smartphones, Sidhu said these will facilitate digital learning, whereby the students would be able to access relevant information about their course, in the difficult times of Covid-19. The youth shall have the means to avail citizen services online, besides access to employment opportunities, job fairs and recruitment drives under the government’s flagship schemes, he said, adding that by virtue of improved digital literacy, the youth shall have access to digital payments, insurance, online banking etc.

It may be recalled that the state government had already received the first consignment of 50,000 smartphones and the remaining were in the pipeline. Coincidentally, August 12, which has been chosen as the day for commencement of distribution of phones, is also International Youth Day.

Not more than 15 students studying in each town/district were invited at the launch events at their respective locations and handed over the smartphones. Apps mSewa and Captain Connect shall be pre-installed on these mobile phones.