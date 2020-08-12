Sections
Home / Cities / Youths given phones during launch of Punjab Smart Connect Scheme in Mohali

Youths given phones during launch of Punjab Smart Connect Scheme in Mohali

In the first phase of the scheme, 5,686 would be distributed among eligible youths in Mohali, said Punjab minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Students after receiving smartphones from the state government during a function in Mohali on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Launching the Punjab Smart Connect scheme in Mohali, cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday handed over smartphones to fifteen Class XII students of government schools, in a programme organised at the District Administrative Complex here.

The minister informed that in the first phase of the scheme, nearly 1.75 lakh smartphones would be distributed to the eligible youth across the state, while 5,686 would get phones in Mohali. However, the number may increase as admissions are still taking place, he said.

Talking about the utility of smartphones, Sidhu said these will facilitate digital learning, whereby the students would be able to access relevant information about their course, in the difficult times of Covid-19. The youth shall have the means to avail citizen services online, besides access to employment opportunities, job fairs and recruitment drives under the government’s flagship schemes, he said, adding that by virtue of improved digital literacy, the youth shall have access to digital payments, insurance, online banking etc.

It may be recalled that the state government had already received the first consignment of 50,000 smartphones and the remaining were in the pipeline. Coincidentally, August 12, which has been chosen as the day for commencement of distribution of phones, is also International Youth Day.



Not more than 15 students studying in each town/district were invited at the launch events at their respective locations and handed over the smartphones. Apps mSewa and Captain Connect shall be pre-installed on these mobile phones.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bengal reports 54 fresh Covid deaths, 2,936 new cases
Aug 12, 2020 23:33 IST
ITO: Delhi govt to commission study on reducing snarls
Aug 12, 2020 23:32 IST
Delhi records intense rain spell on Wednesday, heavy rain forecast for NCR
Aug 12, 2020 23:31 IST
438 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths in Chhattisgarh
Aug 12, 2020 23:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.