Zero Covid casualty in Punjab’s Mohali district after 55 days

In a major breather for Mohali authorities, no death due to Covid-19 was recorded in the district on Saturday, for the first time since August 9.

The development comes after a major surge seen in September, when 114 casualties were recorded. As many as eight people had succumbed on September 14, a record so far. The death toll at present stands at 199.

Also, with only 88 people testing positive for the deadly virus on Saturday, the number of fresh cases went below 100 for the first time since August 17, when 102 infections had surfaced.

While the tally has climbed to 10,833, 8,947 patients have recovered, including 166 discharged on Saturday.

The number of active cases stand at 1,687, with the bulk in Mohali city, which also recorded 59 fresh cases, followed by 14 in Dera Bassi and eight in Dhakoli. Lalru accounted for three, Kharar for two and Kurali and Gharuan for one case each on Saturday.

Even as fresh cases are showing a downward trend, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan urged residents not to become complacent and continue to take precautions. Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said that extensive sampling and strict home quarantine has saved Mohali from community spread.

4 dead in Panchkula, 3 in Chandigarh

In the district’s neighbourhood, Chandigarh reported three deaths while four people succumbed to Covid-19 in Panchkula.

The Union Territory’s toll rose to 172, with the death of two men, aged 43 and 32, from Hallomajra and Dhanas, respectively, and a 70-year-old woman from Sector 61.

Meanwhile, the number of infections reached 12,360 with 148 people testing positive. However, 234 people were discharged as well, with which the number of those cured went up to 10,396 and active cases came down to 1,792.

Panchkula recorded 70 fresh cases, taking the total to 6,189. Two men and women each died, with which the toll rose to 91.

They have been identified as women, aged 23 and 45, from Raipur Rani and Buddanpur, respectively, and men, aged 63 and 67, from Kalka and Sector 25, respectively.

Those who tested positive included a 20-day-old boy from Surajpur and two health workers. According to information shared by the Panchkula health department, 125 health workers have got infected so far.

As many as 790 cases remain active, while 5,308 patients have been cured and discharged so far.