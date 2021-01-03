Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Zirakpur businessman gets extortion call, FIR lodged

Zirakpur businessman gets extortion call, FIR lodged

Caller threatens to upload objectionable videos of the victim’s wife and daughter

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Zirakpur police have booked an unidentified person for threatening a businessman of circulating objectionable videos of his wife and daughter and trying to extort Rs 1 lakh.

The complainant, who lives near VIP Road, Zirakpur, said he received a phone call with the threat and demand for money.

Zirakpur station house officer Omkar Singh Brar said they were on the trail of the caller and a case under Sections 420, 419, 384, 506 and 120 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Leicester move up to third place with win at Newcastle
by Reuters
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.