Zirakpur businessman gets extortion call, FIR lodged

Zirakpur police have booked an unidentified person for threatening a businessman of circulating objectionable videos of his wife and daughter and trying to extort Rs 1 lakh.

The complainant, who lives near VIP Road, Zirakpur, said he received a phone call with the threat and demand for money.

Zirakpur station house officer Omkar Singh Brar said they were on the trail of the caller and a case under Sections 420, 419, 384, 506 and 120 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered.