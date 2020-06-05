Zirakpur doctor held for molesting teen at clinic

Sections
Zirakpur A doctor running a private clinic in Baltana was arrested on Thursday for disrobing a 19-year-old girl who had come to his clinic for treatment. The accused has been identified as Dr Sumit Singla, who runs Singla clinic in Wadhwa Nagar in Baltana.

The girl came to the doctor for treatment with her minor sister, but the doctor sent the younger one back home to get money and allegedly molested the elder one.

The father of the victim lodged a police complaint and police arrested him.

Zirakpur station house officer Gurwant Singh said a case under sections 354-A (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered the accused doctor was arrested. “He will be produced in a court on Friday,” he said.



