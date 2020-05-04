Sections
Zirakpur hotel owner, 2 waiters held for overcharging for liquor

Zirakpur hotel owner, 2 waiters held for overcharging for liquor

Updated: May 04, 2020 22:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police arrested the owner of a hotel on the Patiala road in Zirakpur and his two employees for overcharging for liquor. The police raided the hotel on a tip-off and nabbed the accused owner, Pankaj Singh, and waiters Kamlesh Kumar and Davinder Kumar who were serving the liquor. The police also recovered two cartons of Officer’s Choice and one of Imperial Blue liquor. A case was registered under Sections 269, 270 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act at the Zirakpur police station.

