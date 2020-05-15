Zirakpur man booked for raping, impregnating 21-year-old cousin

The pregnancy was discovered after the woman approached a doctor on falling ill. (Representative photo)

Police have booked a Zirakpur man for allegedly raping and impregnating his 21-year-old cousin.

The victim, who works as a domestic help in AKS Colony, Zirakpur, told the police that she was out to buy milk around 9pm on March 26, when her paternal aunt’s son dragged her to his room and raped her.

Her cousin threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone about the incident.

The crime came to light when the victim got herself examined by a doctor after falling ill , who discovered that she is pregnant.

Acting on her compliant, police have registered a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station against her cousin. Efforts are on to arrest him.