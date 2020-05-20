Sections
Home / Cities / Zurich International gets security clearance to develop Jewar airport

Zurich International gets security clearance to develop Jewar airport

Greater Noida: The Zurich Airport International AG on Tuesday got the security clearance from the Union ministry of home affairs to develop the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar in...

Updated: May 20, 2020 00:16 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

Greater Noida:

The Zurich Airport International AG on Tuesday got the security clearance from the Union ministry of home affairs to develop the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida, said senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Jewar airport concessionaire -- Zurich International and special purpose vehicle -- the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited had applied for security clearance on January 30 this year.

SP Goyal, principal secretary with UP chief minister’s office (CMO), expressed happiness over this development.



“Glad to share that Zurich Airport International AG has got security clearance for the development of the Noida International Greenfield airport at Jewar,” said Goyal in a tweet.

After the security clearance is given to Zurich International and Yamuna International Airport, the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) will sign concessionaire agreement with the developer.

“Once the agreement is signed, the work at the site will be started to develop the Jewar airport,” said an official from NIAL, requesting anonymity.

The work at the project was scheduled to start by April-end this year.

The UP government, NIAL, Zurich International and others were eagerly waiting for the clearance since January this year.

A special purpose vehicle was formed on the lines of Delhi Intentional Airport Limited (DIAL) in order to start work at the Jewar airport project. The YIAPL will be responsible for the development and the operations of the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar.

On January 1, 2020, the project monitoring and implementation committee had asked Zurich International AG to form a special purpose vehicle before January 31 this year.

“The development of an airport project could not have started before getting the security clearances and the signing of the agreement,” said the official.

NIAL is a UP government agency which was formed to supervise the airport development. Apart from the UP government, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), the Greater Noida authority, as well as the Noida authority, have stakes in the NIAL.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

500 migrants gathered at Dera Bassi screening centre lathi-charged by police
May 20, 2020 01:13 IST
Dynamics of Indo-Pak relations in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 20, 2020 01:12 IST
Over 50% migrants from Sangrur refuse to return their hometowns
May 20, 2020 01:12 IST
From June 1, govt to restart 200 trains but without ACs, bookings to start soon
May 20, 2020 01:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.