DU admissions: First round complete, but confusion prevails

Admissions to Delhi University (DU) have taken the digital route this year. However, the first round of cut offs and online admissions was a miss, with DU aspirants from various parts of the country claiming the process to be riddled with problems. With the introduction of new features on DU’s website, students are in a fix, as they look ahead to the second cut-off.

“I wanted to apply for BA (Prog) and wanted to check out the options and combinations for it while filing for admission online, but the options were not available. This has confused me, and I’m unable to gather information on what combination of subjects can be offered to be in the course,” says Brajesh Bharadwaj, a DU aspirant from Delhi.

Students are facing problems because of technical difficulties. “Due to technical glitch, it’s showing that the application is rejected! There’s a problem in suggestive percentages also on the portal. We are trying to contact the nodal officers but they aren’t helping. No one picks the phone when we keep calling,” says Pratibha Sinha, a Ghaziabad-based DU aspirant.

There is confusion among students on how to take an undertaking from colleges to be able to submit complete documents after some time.“Some colleges aren’t accepting undertaking that they use to give until last year to students to give a window to submit incomplete documents. This is very unfortunate because in pandemic times, it’s even more difficult to procure complete documents if something goes missing. Those colleges that are accepting undertaking, haven’t specified how one goes about submitting the incomplete documents. We aren’t even given an option to upload anything other than mark sheets on the portal,” says Arti Kumar, a Delhi-based DU aspirant.

There is little information about online admissions for students applying for sports quota, which is usually quite a sizeable number of students in the varsity. “No clarity on admissions from sports or EWS quota regarding the cut offs and forms is there. It’s a bit unnerving,” says Ashima Sharma, a Gurugram-based DU aspirant. There have been various helps desks and student initiatives to help those facing problems in online admissions. One such help desk by the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU). “All DU aspirants facing problems must reach out to DUSU help desk with their problems. We will try to assist them in whatever scope we can, as we have been doing so far,” says Shubham Chaudhary, executive councillor, DUSU.

