DU admissions: SRCC students roll out fellowship in finance to help aspirants

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that any talk in our lives begins now with a reference to the pandemic and the uncertainty of future that is dominating our minds. But, this hasn’t been able to impact the conscious efforts of the youth, who understand the relevance of being there for each other in such trying times. And the new Research Fellowship by Finance and Investment Cell (FIC) of Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) is an exemplary effort to bridge the gap between the process of learning and the seeker of knowledge.

“Although the pandemic has posed major uncertainties, it also has also provided us with ample time to learn and grow. In times of such distress, students all over the country are looking up to their seniors for guidance and support. So we have come up with a fellowship that is a peer-to-peer model, which aims to create a holistic and intuitive learning environment, by giving students an opportunity to explore ideas beyond the horizon of school textbooks’’ says Rishabh Khetawat, secretary of the cell at SRCC.

The fellowship program is for students who aspire to make a career in finance, in the years to come, by acting as a catalyst to develop their interest in the subject. This will be achieved through workshops and sessions with industry experts. Prakhar Tandon, a student of Ryan International School, Noida, who has enroled himself in this program, feels “This course will be the first step towards the world of finance and investment, for me. The selection process itself equipped me with clarity in my opinions. I hope to learn something extraordinary that our education system has failed to impart.”

Devashish Miglani, president of the program, explains, “The mentors shall teach important concepts of finance and connect them to their practical application with examples. Lectures with industry experts for important topics such as technical analysis and bond valuation will also be conducted as part of the curriculum. The program will encompass interactive activities and competitions to break the boundaries of today’s classroom based education.”

Explaining how the program will help the participants, Sai Lakshmi, research head, says, “Literate, yet uneducated, is not something the nation expects of its citizens. Our vision is to create an impact on student lives when they are young so that in every purchase they make, they understand the difference between ‘expense’ and ‘investment’ and in every endeavour they undertake, they know that the benefits of the ‘asset’ they create will be reaped by future generations! This initiative of FIC is a small step, which will hopefully yield some great dividends.”

Besides gaining a chance to learn new concepts and grow, the participating students are happy that this platform will provide them a chance to spend time with their seniors. “It’s an amazing opportunity to go beyond the school curriculum and develop necessary skills to navigate an increasingly competitive world and strengthen my comprehensive ability pertaining to finance. But what’s more exciting is to be able to interact with the seniors at DU before I actually begin my college life there,” says Viraj Lohia, a student of Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun, who hopes to make it to DU for higher education.

