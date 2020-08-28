Sections
Home / Columns / 2020 is special for Indian-Americans in US politics

2020 is special for Indian-Americans in US politics

Indian-Americans haven’t felt so politically coddled — empowered, you can also say — before. “We have arrived, says some. Others call it the “coming of age.”

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:44 IST

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times

Indian-Americans have historically favoured Democrats (AP)

Donald Trump recently said he has “more Indians” than Kamala Harris, the Indian-descent Democratic nominee for vice-president. His campaign released a video of him with Narendra Modi at the “Howdy Modi” and “Namaste Trump” events, cheered by stadiums packed with Indians (and those of Indian descent).

The Biden-Harris campaign was already on it, building on Harris’ part-Indian heritage to further consolidate its hold on the Indian-American community that has traditionally voted Democratic, through outreaches headlined by top campaign officials. It also rolled out a two-pronged agenda for a Biden administration — one part dedicated to relations with India and the other to the welfare of Indian-Americans. It was an unparalleled effort, and exhaustive in scope.

Indian-Americans haven’t felt so politically coddled — empowered, you can also say — before. “We have arrived, says some. Others call it the “coming of age.”

It’s been a long journey, from the Luce-Celler Act of 1946 that allowed Indians to become naturalised Americans, clearing their way for politics. In 1956, Dalip Singh Saund, a California farmer-judge-politician, who helped organise that effort, was elected to the US House of Representatives, becoming the first Indian-American elected to the US congress. There are five now, including Harris, collectively called, by some, the “Samosa Caucus”. Indian-Americans have also won an increasing number of state-level positions, including two governorships.



Year 2020 is more special. The community believes it can make a difference. Both the Trump and Biden campaigns agree.

With an estimated 1.8 million eligible voters, Indian-Americans form a tinier than tiny part of the US electorate. But they look heftier because of their weighted equity in battleground — also called swing — states won or lost by slim margins in close contests. Just three of them swung it for Trump in 2016 — Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin; by 0.2, 0.7 and 0.8 percentage points respectively.

Democrats are eyeing the 1.3 million Indian-Americans that live in eight states that they believe are in play this time: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the above three — and Arizona, Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia. The Trump campaign is looking at Indian-Americans in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Florida.

Indian-Americans have historically favoured Democrats. But only 50% of the registered voters among them identified as Democrat, in a survey of Asian-American voters in the run-up to the 2018 mid-term elections; 18% identified themselves as Republicans; and the rest 32% were “non-identifiers”. But two-third of them — 66% — disapproved of Trump’s performance as president and 28% approved.

Does Trump have “more Indians”, as he has claimed, than Senator Harris? Only a poll can determine that. But the newly empowered community is clearly enjoying the attention it is getting, with the promise of plenty more in 2024, when, as is being excitedly speculated, it might be Harris versus Nikki Haley.

yashwant.raj@hindustantimes.com
The views expressed are personal
SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Henin sure Clijsters can cause trouble in New York
Aug 28, 2020 22:01 IST
Revenue augmentation to be top agenda at Chandigarh MC House meet
Aug 28, 2020 21:58 IST
Ministry of Home Affairs gave nod to double Covid-19 testing in Delhi: Satyendra Jain
Aug 28, 2020 21:53 IST
Naib tehsildar booked for corruption in J&K’s Doda
Aug 28, 2020 21:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.