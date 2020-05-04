Covid-19 is an opportunity for India to rediscover itself | Opinion

It would have been overly optimistic for anyone to expect that the government would do away with all restrictions lock, stock and barrel on May 3. Given the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and its destructive course, this would not have been possible. The main takeaway from these fraught times is that this virus is now an inextricable part of our lives for some time to come and we need to work around this.

As the third lockdown begins, the government has tried to ease things for people in several ways. Many restrictions have been lifted in the orange and green zones. Local administrations have been given the responsibility of deciding to what extent restrictions can be relaxed, depending on conditions in different areas. But, many would argue that this is not nearly enough.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken on May 1, Labour Day. This is a day to honour the contributions of the labour force but this time around, we could do little to ease their suffering and deprivation from job losses and their inability, in many cases, to get back to their distant homes. While we are proud of India’s achievements as an emerging economy, the grim reality is that a huge percentage of its workforce lives under the pressure of economic uncertainties. They live in harsh conditions in slums around industrial townships and megacities. Now, the government has allowed them to go back home. Some of the shramik special trains have even reached their destinations. This brings hope for them during this difficult time. Hopefully, more measures, to ensure the safety and well-being of these workers, will follow.

But what happens once these desperate people reach their villages? What are their avenues of income generation? There are only a few opportunities for them in villages, which prompted them to move out of the village in the first place, often leaving behind their families, to brave the harsh conditions of cities. They do this to make a life for themselves and support their families. Cities cannot do without them, and yet, their plight remains understated. Will there be opportunities for them?

However, with every crisis, there is hope for a solution. The Covid-19 crisis seems to be an appropriate, even opportune, moment to revive India’s artisan traditions, handicrafts and also rural agro-industries. This is the time for a renewed focus on the Make in India initiative. This may not generate jobs for everyone, but it will bring hope and long-term gain in rural India.

Can villages be a big part of the new growth story? Despite the naysayers, a village-focused approach will bring about a turnaround. They often have interesting cultures and traditions that do not find a place in cities. There are many success stories about initiatives taken in our villages and mofussil towns. Let me relate one of these.

A few years ago, in a village in Nainital, I was on my way to a market with a friend. When we reached the part of the road where the ascent began, my friend, who was older than me, ran out of breath. Both of us had to stop for a while. Within two minutes, a car that passed us, stopped at some distance. A charming young man, who turned out to be an acquaintance of my friend, approached us. He asked us where we were going. Luckily for us, our destination was the same as his. We got into his car and accompanied him to the market. En route, my friend introduced us. The young man had earlier worked in a multinational company, but left his lucrative job to return to his village and start a horticulture business, selling cut flowers. He ran a medical store there with his wife. He told me that while he was earlier an employee, he was now an owner. Now, many local men and women worked for him. I asked him how he accomplished this.

His answer was philosophical. He said , “jo raasta gaon se shahar ko jaata hai, wohi raasta shahar se gaon ke lautta bhi hai” (the same road that goes to the city from the village, also comes back to the village from the city). I did not tell him that this was a famous dialogue from a popular television show. This young man was living the words articulated by the actor in the show. I thought to myself that new communication resources and expanding road networks opened up many paths for the younger generation. Now, they can get work on the Internet and deliver their products anywhere, by road, rail or air. This must continue, but for it to work effectively, there has to be greater synergy between people, their elected representatives and government policies.

The crisis has begun and will continue to force us in the future to think innovatively. We have to decide for ourselves whether this pandemic is an unmitigated disaster or whether we can make the best use of the opportunities that will come in its wake. This is what will help decide which path India will take.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan

The views expressed are personal