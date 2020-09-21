Sections
E-Paper
Home / Columns / Guest column: Couture’s digital trajectory

Guest column: Couture’s digital trajectory

Couture weeks around the world establish the supremacy of the digital format as extraordinary presentations enliven the screen.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:37 IST

By Sunil Sethi, Hindustan Times

A model in Rahul Mishra’s creation.

The Fashion Design Council of India has been a front runner in every sphere of fashion, and one of the few organisations in the world, which has readily adopted the need-of-the-hour digital couture week template, in keeping with changing design space and technological advancements.

What propelled us in this direction was the pressing need for our talented designers to showcase their creativity, after facing the worst crisis of the decade. It was also in tandem with the wedding season, which I believe is now extended till January. Giving designers ample time to monetise their collections.

The world by large, including the Paris Haute Couture Week, shifted to a digital medium, as it gives you the freedom to get innovative. Frankly, the digital world has made us reach out to millions of people and shown us the enlightened way.

Interestingly, the detailing of a beautiful garment, the artisanal prowess, succinct craftsmanship, robust hues, can be closely observed, watching it on your screen. Making this an experiential medium with all the technological trappings of decadence.



If you observe the shows at India Couture Week 2020, the themes and their actualisation have been out of the ordinary. Amit Aggarwal’s film shot underwater to capture the essence of how “light” and “fluid” is the new language of fashion. I don’t think such concepts could be brought alive in a live runway format.

The Fashion Design Council of India, has been organising haute couture shows since 2008. We have given designers a platform to showcase the magic of artistry through the highest level of fashion. It remains a treat for not just the media to view the spectacle, but also guests as well as, the design fraternity.

The need of the hour is to applaud intrepid concepts which are paving the way for fresh ideas. Gaurav Gupta’s “Name is Love” is one such film which voices the need for inclusivity in all areas—- sex, colour, weight and mitigates these binding boundaries.

The digital format allows designers to explore cultures and reference these stunning facades. Forts and their picturesque offering straight out of a story book. Rahul Mishra captures the pleasures of both slow life and design processes in his impressive film shot at Tijara fort.

This is the new path we have embarked upon and it will lead us to a nuanced exploration as fashion films have proved.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Sep 21, 2020 23:30 IST
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
Sep 21, 2020 22:48 IST
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
Sep 21, 2020 21:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: All-round RCB beat SRH by 10 runs
Sep 21, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Woman assaulted on the pretext of occult cure for psychological issues
Sep 21, 2020 23:31 IST
Chahal registers best bowling figures by any RCB bowler vs SRH
Sep 21, 2020 23:31 IST
AS Rift appears between top echelon, army chief appoints a mediator
Sep 21, 2020 23:27 IST
In new tender for Vande Bharat trains, Centre wants more local parts
Sep 21, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.