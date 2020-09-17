Guest column: Fashion films- the formidable accessory

Many designers have adopted internationally as well as domestically, to serenade an audience that seems jaded with a girl walking straight to the bursting of a thousand light bulbs.

The catwalk is now passé, what’s cool is the emergence of an intensely expressive, almost immersive experience—— the fashion film. The perfect way to have a virtual tête-à-tête to establish a disrupted reconnection with the audience.

This year at ICW 2020, we have a melange of films they have pushed the proverbial envelope. From majestic forts juxtaposing the vivaciousness of couture to underwater renditions creating a light as air mood, as well as historical locations soaked in cultural magnificence, of the past, each designer has succeeded in capturing the true essence of couture, through the lens of a camera.

With our life now in the palm of our hands almost literally and metaphorically, this medium of communication, is going to shape the tone-on-tone future of fashion. The beauty of films is, it allows an unfettered approach to themes that earlier had the limitations of a ramp. You can actually shoot at a palace, or a hotel which reeks of decadence as well as mirror the myriad emotions of a bride through a spectacular minarets which have withstood the test of time and tide.

FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi.

The biggest advantage is employment generation from choreographers, stylists, models to makeup artists, videographers and lensmen, everyone has found work which had depleted in the last few months.

Internationally, this format has gained steam with engaging concepts. Ralph and Russo created their own version of a muse with strength, hoping to provide refuge in fantasy, while Dior offered the most beautiful version of “escapism” complete with mermaids and nymphs.

As the world becomes increasingly silent, designers like Elie Saab have shown the desire to go back to nature, with reverence paving the way for quieter couture. Paris Couture Week which went digital, in keeping with a largely monochromatic existence, is reflective of the flavours of a post-pandemic existence.

We hope to set a new world order with engrossing technologies, that have removed the velvet ropes democratising couture, creating a larger audience than just a 100 privileged participants dressed to the nines!