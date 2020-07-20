Roads in Delhi: Need to commemorate India’s heroes, not just from the North | Opinion

India has historically fought and triumphed over huge calamities like the Spanish flu, the catastrophic Bengal and other famines as well as fought several wars including the great wars for independence for herself and distant lands. This could be accomplished only because of our rich cultural heritage of unity across diversity. We were led by a pantheon of illustrious nation builders whose mission was to change the course of history. It is the memory of these icons which needs to be integrated and foregrounded in the commemoration, especially in Delhi. This will not only inspire the collective memory of the nation but will bestir India into realising its potential of becoming a global leader.

Known as one of the oldest civilizational nations on the planet, India is home to numerous religions, languages, practices, and cultures. Our rich variegated heritage is the outcome of the gigantic endeavours of many redoubtable visionaries. Each region of India had a galaxy of eminent leaders, rulers, warriors who have contributed to the rich legacy of our glorious nation. Our national capital - New Delhi - which belongs to all Indians, has to showcase this unique heritage by commemorating these national heroes. Instead, our capital’s landscape is defined by their complete negation. The most commemorated are, of course, the entitled modern dynasties, members of present and past political ruling class. Most of the buildings, roads, monuments, museums are named after our post independence prime ministers, ministers. The remainder enshrining was distributed amongst prominent leaders- with a caveat - those leaders belonged to a narrow belt of north India alone. The eponymous landscape of Delhi exemplifies this - a Subramaniam Bharti Marg, a Kamaraj and likes are the exception. This landscape of memory needs to be corrected to become inclusive in every respect.

Our history is replete with the epochal achievements of famous sons of the soil. Rajaraja Chola valiantly established one of the largest empires of ancient India which extended upto the eastern archipelago and was an epitome of religious tolerance. Or Lachit Borphukan, the commander in the Ahom kingdom in the northeast who defeated the Mughal invaders in the Battle of Saraighat.

Have we commemorated southern or eastern rulers or the formidable literary figures of the Sangam era through monumentalisation? Conti, the Italian traveller had stated, “their king is more powerful than all the kings of India.” We are still ignorant of Deva Raya I and his illustrious successors in Vijayanagar, whose governance was elevated with inclusion of prominent Telugu scholars such as Tenali Ramakrishna. In modern times there are the likes of the sagacious Queen of Travancore, who in 1817 decreed that the State must defray the entire cost of education of its people, the Rajas of Cochin who promoted elementary education - which is why Kerala is the trailblazer in literacy levels and development indices today. A plethora of statues embellish New Delhi - but have precluded many trailblazers.

Our historical amnesia does not discriminate. Rani Rudrama Devi ruled in the Deccan and was even admired by Marco Polo as a lover of justice, equity and peace. Aren’t these the very virtues that every citizen should aspire to? The indomitable Rani Abbakka Chowta of Ullal, who was the only woman in our history to have repeatedly defeated the Portugeese, Rani Chennamma of Kittur, Durgawati’s prowess and Didda’s effective rule in Kashmir have literally made history. These fiery markers must broaden our capital’s limited memory.

The transformation and democratisation of the historical landscape of remembrance is overdue. It is monopolised by mostly political dynasties, leaders of lesser hues belonging to ruling dispensations, past and present. Being a minister has become the only criteria for having public spaces named after you - irrespective of it defeating the very purpose of naming them. Our history is replete with people fearlessly striving towards achieving national greatness. Institutions of remembrance in Delhi especially, should enshrine the galaxy of icons so that they inspire us and the coming generations to imbibe their courage, their passion for public service and into following their idealistic patriotic paths .

The time has come to ensure that our titanic icons must be foregrounded in public spaces in New Delhi which must embody the diversity of these exemplars from all regions, religions and sections of society and given their due recognition in having built our nation through the centuries.

