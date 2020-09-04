Same place, same rooms: Trauma in the bio-bubble

What’s really happening in these ‘bio-bubbles’ that big sporting events are creating around the world?

It seemed to work just fine for the series that marked the restart of cricket, when the West Indies toured England (except for when Jofra Archer made a pit stop at home on his way from one ‘bubble’ to another, resulting in a couple of days of hyperventilation and the fast bowler missing out on one Test).

Was Lisbon a bio-bubble for the Champions League? Scant information emerged from Portugal. Were the players in isolation? How many tests were they subjected to? How did it all run so smoothly? How do you get eight football teams, all their support staff, the officials and technical personnel, to play two weeks of football without a hitch?

The losing finalists, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), have now had three players test positive, but this is after the French club finished their 2020 European campaign and reconvened for the next season this week.

From the US Open and IPL bio-bubbles, there is more news, much of it confusing. New York has struggled to keep its pre-eminent tennis tournament afloat; considering the devastation that Covid-19 continues to wreak in the US, it’s a miracle the Slam is happening at all.

From the beginning, players were vocal in their opposition to many of the bio-bubble restrictions proposed by the organisers (this is different from most other bio-bubbles, including the England Test tours and the IPL, where most players have followed protocol without a word of protest).

The guidelines included reduced support staff and mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival. Many players opted out, including Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep and Ashleigh Barty, citing travel concerns and difficulties dealing with the restrictions. Sumit Nagal, the only Indian player in the Singles draw, described his strange experience in dealing with the isolation of being in the bio-bubble, in an article for HT, where he lamented being in his favourite city and not being able to be out and about.

Then, this week, French player Benoit Paire tested positive in the US Open bio-bubble. Paire was withdrawn from the tournament, but the organisers also immediately changed their own bio-bubble protocols, like it was all a game of Calvinball.

Under the original protocol, anyone in close contact with an infected person in the bio-bubble would go straight into 14-day quarantine. Instead, those who came in contact with Paire were asked to sign a new agreement whereby they would continue to play in the tournament, but under even stricter isolation and testing. The players who came in contact with Paire will now be tested daily instead of every four days. Their access to common areas has been taken away — they can leave the hotel room only for scheduled practice sessions and for their matches. On the opening day of the tournament, Kristina Mladenovic of France confirmed she was one of several players who had been in close contact with Paire. “Let’s make it simple,” she said. “I’m allowed to play my match. I’m literally allowed to do nothing else. I don’t know how we’re going to be able to keep going.”

Paire himself was critical of the US Open’s handling of the situation. “I’m fine for now. I have no symptoms... I hesitate to tell what is really going on in this Fake Bubble,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Then Mladenovic suffered a spectacular collapse on court, losing a match in which she was cruising to victory. At the post-match presser, she was in tears. “It’s a nightmare what we are experiencing here,” she said. “I have only one desire, and that’s to get my freedom back and even that we don’t have yet.”

The IPL’s bio-bubble in the UAE has also got a taste of the challenges that lie ahead, with many Chennai Super Kings (CSK) staff and two players testing positive. CSK talisman Suresh Raina flew back to India, saying, “When the bio-bubble is not safe how does one take a chance?” Harbhajan Singh followed suit, though he did not offer an explanation. Lasith Malinga is another iconic player who’s backed out.

Since the tournament is still a month away, the teams have some leeway. What will they do if someone tests positive once it’s begun? And how hard will it be to spend so many days holed up in the IPL’s bio-bubble? The West Indies spent a month inside the English bubble before they took to the field, and then played three Tests in the space of just 20 days. West Indies captain Jason Holder spoke of how players were “worn out” by their experience... “same place, same rooms...”

The players in the IPL will face a similar situation — they have 80 days of “same place, same rooms” to reckon with. Perhaps they should organise a prep session with a submariner.