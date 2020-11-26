BMC tests over 9000 rail passengers from other states; 10 found Covid positive

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday tested 9,779 passengers coming from Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Goa, who reached Mumbai without a Covid negative report (ANI)

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday tested 9,779 passengers coming from Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Goa, who reached Mumbai without a Covid negative report and found 10 of them to be positive for coronavirus.

“A total of 9,779 passengers were tested, of which 10 passengers were found to be Corona positive,” said BMC.

As per BMC, out of the 10 positive cases, five cases were found on Bandra Terminus, three on Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, and one each on Borivali and Dadar.

“As many as 3400 tests were conducted at Mumbai Central where no positive case was reported,” the Municipal Corporation added.

The Maharashtra government on November 23 had announced new travel rules for the state, under which passengers coming from Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa will need to carry RT-PCR test reports for Covid-19. The rules come into effect from November 25.

They will have to bring the test report from a sample collected 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in the state. “Passengers not having the RT-PCR test reports will have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR tests at concerned airports at their own costs. The airport shall arrange the testing centres and charge the passengers directly for testing,” a government notification read.

As per the circular issued by the BMC, the corporation had appointed nodal officers to coordinate and arrange for the screening of outstation passengers arriving at the various railway stations in the city

Mumbai reported 1,144 new Covid-19 cases, 701 recoveries/discharges, and 17 deaths on Wednesday. The total cases in metropolis has reached 2,78,590 including 2,53,604 recoveries/discharges and 10,723 deaths. Active cases in Mumbai stand at 11,101.