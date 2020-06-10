DU aspirants’ mask game on: Stitch, buy, borrow... anything to up the style game on campus

Delhi University will reportedly open its doors to freshers in August. Meanwhile, DU aspirants are busy finding or stitching matching masks to accompany their attires! “I’m so excited to go to college! I can’t wait to be on campus and social distance with my batchmates. I’ve asked my mom to stitch me 10 masks in neutral browns that will go with all my outfits. I have done the lace embroidery on them myself! Me and my mom will together give them a pearl lining,” says Avni Bhatnagar, a resident of Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

Some freshers have been shopping online for the mask that best suits their style. “I have ordered 15 masks in various patterns from online portals. Some of the masks I’ve ordered have millineal phrases written across them such as ‘Stay Woke’. I think it’ll create a good first impression on everyone when I’ll don such a mask with a message,” says Deeksha Nautiyal, a resident of DLF Phase 2, Gurugram.

Internet seems to be the place of inspiration for youngsters keen on making DIY masks. “YouTube has quite a few easy tutorials on how one can stitch and decorate their own masks. I’m following a few tutorials and I’ve made five masks, all by myself! My friends have started asking me to make some for them too,” says Nancy Wadhwa, a resident of Delhi’s Model Town.

Recycling old clothes to make masks is another hack that youngsters have used to make hand crafted masks. “My mother has plenty of old silk cotton Banarasi and Bandhani saris that she has no use of. I’ve used the borders of her saris along with a matching cotton cloth to make beautiful masks that could go with kurtis and jeans. I bet my mask will be among the most beautiful masks in my batch,” says Nayantara Tripathi, a resident of Sector 21, Noida.

