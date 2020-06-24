Got your house or car sanitised yet? Here’s a new service in demand

Covered in PPE kits and armed with gloves and disinfection equipment, volunteers from Delhi-based Right to Safety Foundation are going around south Delhi, offering sanitisation services at minimal prices. For the last two months, the organisation has had their hands full. “Government has tried their best to sanitise outdoor areas but the problem goes beyond that. So we decided to help people out with indoor sanitisation,” says Aamir Ayyub, who founded the organisation to be able to give back to the society.

The group volunteers to disinfect homes, offices and shops at a nominal cost. “We charge ₹100 per room in which bathroom, kitchen, and balcony are also covered, and so far people have been very welcoming of the subsidised services. We also educate people on different sanitisation measures,’’ adds Ayyub. His foundation has so far covered around 500 houses. They have even disinfected a few places of worship, police stations and even fire stations, for free.

But safety doesn’t end at one’s house or workplace. People are also investing in sanitisation of their vehicles as they resume commuting on the roads. A mobile vehicle disinfection stand established by Rajesh Kumar in south Delhi’s Lado Sarai, is one such example. A former graphic designer, Kumar says he thought of helping people stay safe during the pandemic via on-road sanitisation services. “We are slowly expanding to different parts of the Capital via mobile stands. Our prices are subsidised and we ensure that we comply with all safety measures,” adds Kumar, sharing that the footfall has been slow but steady.

“Hopefully more people will understand the need of disinfecting exposed surfaces in the coming days,” says Kumar. And Sweety Asthana, a resident of RK Puram, emphasises on the idea of mobile disinfection services, saying, “Indoor and on-road sanitisation are great ideas. I was informed of these services by a relative in south Delhi, who got her car sanitised while travelling to work. I’ve elderly parents, and the disinfection process ensures that they are protected from getting the virus.’’

Naresh, in PPE gear, is spotted disinfecting auto rickshaws near Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi. Naresh worked as a delivery person for Swiggy earlier, but was laid off during the lockdown. From a daily earning of ₹200/day previously, his job as a sanitisation worker now gets him as much as ₹500/day. ( Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT )

There are also some private players who have expanded their basic services to cover the needs that arose during the pandemic. Once such service provider even used its germ-shield technology to sanitise the Gurugram Police control room. Sandeep Aggarwal, head of the online motorplace, says, “We have extended our servicing beyond automobiles to societies and offices as well; wherein they require us to sanitise high footfall places like elevators and ATMs. The demand with individuals has also risen exponentially and we will be expanding, as preventing surface to surface transmission is the primary way to counter coronavirus.”

Author Tweets @Bhagat_Mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter