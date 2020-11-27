Sections
Japan ruling party proposal backs assistance for Covid-hit airlines

The draft proposal of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) called for efforts to stimulate tourism, which Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga views as a key growth sector.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 16:46 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni, Tokyo

Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)

Japan’s ruling party approved on Friday a proposal urging the government to provide “strong support” for airlines hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with measures such as slashing airport fees and fuel tax.

The draft proposal of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), seen by Reuters, called for efforts to stimulate tourism, which Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga views as a key growth sector.

Approved at a meeting of the party’s policy council, the proposal will be submitted to Suga’s government on Monday, and provide the basis for a fresh stimulus package expected to be rolled out in the coming month.

It also urged the extension of a controversial subsidy for travel that has provoked concerns over a resurgence of virus infections.

Coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record daily high of 570 cases on Friday, city officials said, following 9,792 tests, another record figure.

