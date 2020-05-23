Sections

Live: Nushrat Bharucha, her mom and grandma on ‘elder care’ in Covid times

May 23, 2020

Join the conversation with popular Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha, her mother (Tasneem Bharucha, 63) and grandmother (Laila Bharucha, 83), who’ve been staying together during the lockdown. Our health expert on the panel is Dr Manish Kulshrestha, Senior Consultant and Unit Head, General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Fortis Hospital.

The Spotlight series brought to you by HT City puts the focus on the biggest concerns in the post-Covid era.  

