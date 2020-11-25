Sections
Niti releases compendium on Covid practices by states/UTs

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 19:52 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

Government think tank Niti Aayog on Wednesday released a compendium of practices that states and union territories have adopted for containing and managing the outbreak of coronavirus.

The compendium was released by Niti Aayog member V K Paul and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

“While there is much to be gained by learning from global practices for tackling the pandemic, it is equally important to take note of practices that are grounded in our realities.

 “Instead of expecting every state to reinvent the wheel, dissemination of such practices allows them to learn from each other and help find solutions to common problems,” Kant said in the foreword.          The government think tank in a statement said it reached out to all states and union territories by email and telephonically, requesting them to share any practices that they believe had been useful for Covid-19 mitigation and management.         The statement further said the practices in the compendium have been arranged under six sections - public health and clinical response, governance mechanisms, digital health, integrated model,  welfare of migrants and other vulnerable groups, and other practices.

According to the statement, practices adopted by states/UTs in the fight against Covid-19 range from preparation of comprehensive route maps for contact tracing to operationalization of mobile vans for testing and providing essential health services to the doorsteps of people.

