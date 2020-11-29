Sections
E-Paper Games

Pandemic calls off Christmas markets in Europe

Christmas markets, a cherished tradition in Europe, have joined the long list of annual traditions that were cancelled or diminished this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

November saw many European countries impose partial or tougher lockdowns as new virus cases soared. (AP/ File photo )

The European plazas where people would usually gather at crowded stalls to partake in hot mulled wine, gingerbread, sausages and other delicacies are just empty squares.

Christmas markets, a cherished tradition in Germany and neighbouring countries, have joined the long list of annual traditions that were cancelled or diminished this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

November saw many European countries impose partial or tougher lockdowns as new virus cases soared.

The restrictions are either being retained or only partially loosened as Advent begins Sunday.



Nuremberg’s sprawling, bustling Christkindlesmarkt, one of Germany’s best known holiday markets and traditionally a big tourist draw, was called off a month ago.

Markets across the country — including in Frankfurt, Dortmund and many in Berlin — have suffered the same fate, with authorities canceling the events or organizers concluding that it didn’t make sense to push ahead with their plans.

Over the border in France, the roughly 300 stalls of Strasbourg’s popular Christmas market won’t go up this year. And it’s the same story in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

OIC cold-shoulders Pakistan at big meet, Imran Khan govt puts up a brave face
Nov 29, 2020 17:29 IST
‘Will rid Hyderabad of Nizami culture, turn it into Mini Bharat’: Amit Shah
Nov 29, 2020 17:07 IST
Farm leaders reject Amit Shah’s offer of talks, set new terms
Nov 29, 2020 16:35 IST
PM Modi to have drone killer as part of his security detail
Nov 29, 2020 17:31 IST

latest news

Farmers’ demands are justified and I support them, says former Haryana CM
Nov 29, 2020 17:36 IST
Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik gossip about Anil Kapoor behind his back
Nov 29, 2020 17:36 IST
Man proposes to partner during India-Australia match. Watch
Nov 29, 2020 17:36 IST
Blockade of Haryana highways hits supplies to Delhi
Nov 29, 2020 17:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.