Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak

Russia, Hungary in talks to allow Covid-19 vaccine to be produced in Hungary as well

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said talks were also underway on how the Russian vaccine could be potentially produced in Hungary.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 17:47 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni, Reuters

Hungarian Foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said talks were also underway on how the Russian vaccine could be potentially produced in Hungary. (Reuters)

Hungary and Russia have agreed that after a visit by Hungarian doctors next week to see the manufacturing process for its Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, Russia will ship some of the vaccines to Budapest, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said talks were also underway on how the Russian vaccine could be potentially produced in Hungary.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Nov 27, 2020 17:58 IST
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Nov 27, 2020 18:02 IST
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Nov 27, 2020 17:55 IST
Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, says it has to accept farmers’ demands
Nov 27, 2020 17:56 IST

latest news

After Cyclone Nivar, more intense rain forecast for Tamil Nadu
Nov 27, 2020 18:02 IST
Amid doubts, UK seeks AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine supply
Nov 27, 2020 18:01 IST
Kid gets surprise birthday gift from strangers and call from Ryan Reynolds
Nov 27, 2020 18:01 IST
‘Diamond rush’ in Nagaland village, govt deputes geologists to investigate
Nov 27, 2020 18:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.