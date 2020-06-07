World Food Safety Day: Live streaming from kitchens ensures your food is prepared well

Live streaming from the kitchen at Roseate Hotels & Resorts is available on their website, for those who want to check how their food is being prepared.

For seeing is believing, right? Well, restaurants are going all out to do the same in times of corona. Ever wondered how your pizza or that favourite dish you ordered was made? Fret not, it’s become a reality now with some restaurants taking the baton. As the country fights the Covid-19 pandemic, what gains utmost importance is hygiene and safety when making food, for those ordering from outside. On World Food Safety Day (June 7), we speak to the restaurants taking the lead on this new way to regain customers’ trust.

“Anybody can logon to www.instapizza.in/crustflix to see our operational outlets on live stream, all day, every day,” says, Ashwin Jain, founder of the pizza outlet. “We’re really excited about it because it ensures that our current and prospective customers have full transparency and visibility on exactly what we are doing to keep our teams, kitchens, and their food 100% hygienic and safe. Radical transparency in hygiene processes is important as it allows customers to know, with full clarity, what the brands that they frequent are doing to maintain the most effective and strict hygiene standards.In addition, the idea that our operations are on public display also helps keep us accountable to our own extreme standards, whether that includes frequent symptom checks, deep sanitisation every two hours, or handwashing, sanitising every 20 minutes.”

“The trust will come from safety. Hence, an idea like live streaming of kitchen will ensure our customers are confident that their are having food cooked in a kitchen with highest level of sanitary and safety standards. From selection of menu to viewing it being cooked live will be on an app.”

- Ankur Bhatia, from Roseate Hotels & Resorts

For the foodies, this feature ensures complete transparency of the preparation of the food, and indeed is also a fun way to keep the mind busy while your food is being prepared, and you are desperately waiting for it, with a fork/spoon. Roseate Hotels & Resorts is also live streaming, not just for delivery but also the food preparation for dine-in guests. “We are up against unprecedented times. We don’t know how a customer out for a meal, after a prolonged lockdown, behaves. We don’t have any experience to relate to. What we know is they will only be inspired by trust. The trust will come from safety. Hence , an idea like live streaming of kitchen will ensure our customers are confident that their are having food cooked in a kitchen with highest level of sanitary and safety standards. Dining out will cease to be how it was. From selection of menu to viewing it being cooked live will be on an app. Going forward, post invention of vaccine, the trend will remain in some form. People will sometimes deem this kind of dine-out experience as novel and perhaps less time-consuming. However, it will never unseat the traditional dining experience,” says Ankur Bhatia, executive director.

Delivery boys at Instapizza have been provided PPE suits.

A Pan-Asian restaurant, Oishii Wok, in Phase-4 Gurugram, plans to go live every Friday on their social media page so that people feel assured by their safety measures and food preparation techniques. They have been regularly posting videos and pictures of their kitchen on Instagram, to make customers aware of the practices they follow while prepping the food. “We have also started a WhatsApp video and live streaming if any customer asks for it so that they can see how their food is being prepared. This is the time when customer trust is very important, and we keep on planning to gain their trust and support,” says Rohit Kumar, founder of the eatery.

And the idea is getting good reviews, too. “It has shown some good results and people have now started to see the whole preparation of their food,” says Kamal Arora, founder of Kaiser, a north-Indian restaurant in Gurugram.



So, have you checked out yet how’s your food cooking in the restaurant kitchen?

