10 tweets, 2 GIFs: Sourav Ganguly and Nasser Hussain engage in hilarious banter on Twitter

Sourav Ganguly and Nasser Hussain’s friendship seems to have grown since their retirement. The former India captain and the former England skipper, who were competitors during their playing days, have always showered praises on each other. After Hussain termed Ganguly the reason behind the revolution of Indian cricket, the current BCCI president decided to indulge with Hussain in a hilarious banter on Twitter.

Ganguly posted a collage to mark the 24th anniversary of his Test debut on Saturday. Ganguly had made his Test debut on this day on June 20 in 1996 at Lord’s against England. He had also scored a century to make the occasion even more special.

“Made my debut today .. life’s best moment,” tweeted Ganguly.

“No pictures of you bowling that week,” reacted Hussain on that tweet.

Ganguly replied with back by saying “I always protect my dear friends.”

The banter did not stop there as Ganguly posted a photograph of him and Hussain holding the NatWest trophy before the final. India had gone on to win the final after clinching a dramatic win against England at Lord’s. “Hi Nass .. when was this picture taken .. losing memory with old age ...need my mates help,” tweeted Ganguly.

Hussain then used a GIF to portray his emotions. Ganguly too posted a GIF file with the caption: “Young Nass , already thinking about captaincy.”

The banter continued as Hussain replied: “Or just waiting for you at the toss again.”

The due finally decided to call it a day after wishing each other good health.

While Ganguly and Hussain were at it with their friendly banter, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif who was the Player of the Match in the NatWest final for his unbeaten 87, decided to remind Hussain of his ‘bus driver’ comment made during the match.

“Hi Nasser Hussain, I think you called someone a ‘bus driver.’ And in the end we all saw Dada’s 8-pack abs at the Lord’s balcony,” tweeted Kaif.