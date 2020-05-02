100 hours 100 stars: ‘Covid -19 is a Test match on a dangerous wicket’ - Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly opened up on life amid lockdown in India due to coronavirus pandemic. Speaking on 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative started by Fever Network, Ganguly compared the pandemic to a Test match on a dangerous wicket. “This situation is a Test match on a very dangerous wicket. The ball is seaming and spinning as well - the batsman has very little margin of error,” the former India captain said.

“So, the batsman has to score runs and keep his wicket safe with this little margin of error, and win this Test match. This is very difficult, but we hope that we will win this match together,” he added.

Speaking about his life amid the lockdown, Ganguly said that he is enjoying the time he is getting to spend with his family. “It’s been a month into the lockdown. I didn’t mind it earlier. Earlier, I wouldn’t get time at home like this. My lifestyle involved travelling for work everyday. For the past 30-32 days, I have been at home with my family, spending time with my wife, daughter, my mother and my brother. I have got a time like this after long, so I am enjoying myself,” he said.

The former left-handed batsman added that he also feels concerned about the ongoing situation and feels sad that it is affecting and costing lives. “But I am also really upset seeing the current situation, because so many people are suffering outside. We are still struggling to understand how to stop this pandemic. This atmosphere all over the world has really bothered me. We don’t know how, when and where it came from - we all were unprepared for this.

“People are being affected by this so much. There have been so many deaths. This situation upsets me, and I also feel scared. People come to my house to deliver groceries, food, so I feel a little scared as well. So it’s a mixed feeling. I just want this to end as quickly as possible.”

Speaking about what he is doing at home, Ganguly added: “I have been working from home - BCCI and ICC work and my own work. But my own work is a little less right now, because the shooting, the sport and the schools have been closed. But the documents work, administrative work and paper work, I have been doing from home now.”

On being asked how he keeps himself positive, the former cricketer said: “Cricket has taught me a lot. I faced real life, high-pressure situations. You have to make runs and there is just one ball left. If you make one wrong move, one wrong footwork, you will not get another chance. These kind of situations make you alert and aware about real life situations,” he said.

“It also helps you in making quick decisions, because on field of cricket, you don’t have time to think. You have to decide on the spot in seconds. This game teaches you a lot of things - patience, resilience. It also taught you about failure and success. When you play, you tune your mind towards success. Similarly, in life, when you feel a bad phase in life, you feel you can get through it,” he added.