Sections
Home / Cricket / 100 Hours 100 Stars: ‘Was a team effort, proud moment’ - Pujara recalls 2018 Test series win against Australia

100 Hours 100 Stars: ‘Was a team effort, proud moment’ - Pujara recalls 2018 Test series win against Australia

100 Hours 100 Stars: Pujara further applauded India’s bowling effort throughout the Tour Down Under. “Our fast bowling was another important aspect of the series. They have improved a lot - and they got us over the line in Australia,” he added.

Updated: May 03, 2020 17:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Cheteshwar Pujara. (Reuters)

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara recalled the historic 2018 Test series win over Australia - India’s first Test win on Australian soil. Speaking on 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative started by Fever Network, Pujara called the series win a proud moment, and added that it was a team effort.“It was a special series. It was our first Test win on Australian soil, so it was a proud moment for all of us,” he said.

“The first match defined the series for all of us. If you can win the first Test, and start off well, especially overseas, it helps you. It is difficult to bounce back when you are at home and go 1-0 down in a four-match Test series. It happened to us in 2017 when Australia visited India. We lost the first Test in Pune. To bounce back from that... it was the toughest series I have ever been part of,” he added. 


Also read: 100 hours 100 stars: ‘Covid -19 is a Test match on a dangerous wicket’ - Sourav Ganguly

Pujara finished the series as the highest-run scorer with 521 runs in 4 Tests at an average of 74.42. He scored three hundreds in the series. On being asked which one was his favourite, Pujara recalled the hundred he scored in the first Test of the series at Adelaide.

“The fist hundred in Adelaide was the most memorable one from that series. We were about six wickets down. And then I had a partnership with R Ashwin. I thought putting a good total in the first innings of a big Test series was a crucial part. My individual score was 123, and our total was 250.

“That is where everything started. So, we planned to get Australia all out before 250, and that’s what happened. We got a lead of 15-20 runs, then we started believing we could win, and we went about putting a decent total on the board in the 2nd innings as well for them to chase,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Time to reopen Delhi, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
May 03, 2020 18:17 IST
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
May 03, 2020 18:19 IST
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
May 03, 2020 17:28 IST
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
May 03, 2020 09:41 IST

latest news

Lockdown latest: Standalone liquor shops can reopen in Uttar Pradesh, even in Red Zones
May 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Vienna Airport to offer coronavirus tests to avoid quarantine
May 03, 2020 18:14 IST
Hand-woven masks help protect against Covid-19, boost courage to fight
May 03, 2020 18:11 IST
He’s a proper keeper: Former cricketer names who should don gloves in T20Is
May 03, 2020 18:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.