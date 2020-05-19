Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘101 reasons we love Mahi,’ Fans cannot get enough of MS Dhoni’s new CSK video

‘101 reasons we love Mahi,’ Fans cannot get enough of MS Dhoni’s new CSK video

Fans of ‘Thalla’ are always eager to get a glimpse of their skipper as he has not played competitive cricket for almost a year.

Updated: May 19, 2020 20:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

MS Dhoni. (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings have been active on social media as they have shared several videos of their captain, MS Dhoni, when he had arrived for practice sessions ahead of Indian Premier League 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has led to the postponement of the 13th season of IPL while putting the country into lockdown. Fans of ‘Thalla’ , however, are eager to get a glimpse of their skipper as he has not played competitive cricket for almost a year.

CSK recently shared a video of skipper Dhoni on their social media handle, which comes much to the delight of former India skipper’s followers.

In the video, ‘Thala’ Dhoni is seen coming out of a door followed by ‘Chinna Thala’ Suresh Raina amid loud cheers from the fans present outside.

READ | ‘I had to tweak it’: Virat Kohli reveals big reason behind his consistency in all formats



Dhoni first acknowledges a salute from the security guard present at the gate and then hilariously points grapes towards his supporters. He then waves at the crowd before boarding the bus.

CSK’s tweet read: “The sweet king’s here, simply rock on! #Thala #MSDhoni.”

 

Here are some of the reactions to the video-

 

 

 

 

Earlier, CSK had also shared a video of Dhoni’s daughter Ziva trying to ride a motorcycle. In the video, Ziva is seen sitting on a bike and revving it profusely, much to the delight of mom Sakshi.

The video went viral as Dhoni fans couldn’t stop themselves from saying ‘like father, like daughter’.

Dhoni and Ziva have also been spotted going a bike ride together inside their farmhouse in Ranchi as the former India captain continues to spend quality time with his family amid the nationwide lockdown.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden also commented on Dhoni’s future. Hayden feels MSD will make the right decision regarding his career. Hayden, who has played alongside Dhoni with Chennai Super Kings and admits to sharing a friendship with the former India captain, believes that although Dhoni has been on a break since the World Cup last June, he will eventually know whether he’s served his time.

READ | Umar Akmal appeals against his three-year ban

“It’s always very hard as a personal friend of MS to comment on his career,” Hayden told IANS.

“I think every champion, and I consider MS to be a champion, always knows the enough time to put themselves out of the game and not feeling that forced feeling of getting towards the end of the career when the time is ticking,” Hayden told IANS.

“I am sure he will make the best decision for himself as he has done throughout his whole career.”

(with IANS inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Faizal Siddiqui’s TikTok account gets banned for ‘glorifying’ acid attack
May 19, 2020 20:38 IST
Gajraj Rao urges people to stop rumour mongering amid Covid-19 crisis
May 19, 2020 20:38 IST
Cancel final year college exams, state education dept writes to UGC
May 19, 2020 20:37 IST
‘Traders seek clarity on reopening of shops’
May 19, 2020 20:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.