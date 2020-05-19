‘101 reasons we love Mahi,’ Fans cannot get enough of MS Dhoni’s new CSK video

Chennai Super Kings have been active on social media as they have shared several videos of their captain, MS Dhoni, when he had arrived for practice sessions ahead of Indian Premier League 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has led to the postponement of the 13th season of IPL while putting the country into lockdown. Fans of ‘Thalla’ , however, are eager to get a glimpse of their skipper as he has not played competitive cricket for almost a year.

CSK recently shared a video of skipper Dhoni on their social media handle, which comes much to the delight of former India skipper’s followers.

In the video, ‘Thala’ Dhoni is seen coming out of a door followed by ‘Chinna Thala’ Suresh Raina amid loud cheers from the fans present outside.

Dhoni first acknowledges a salute from the security guard present at the gate and then hilariously points grapes towards his supporters. He then waves at the crowd before boarding the bus.

CSK’s tweet read: “The sweet king’s here, simply rock on! #Thala #MSDhoni.”

Here are some of the reactions to the video-

Earlier, CSK had also shared a video of Dhoni’s daughter Ziva trying to ride a motorcycle. In the video, Ziva is seen sitting on a bike and revving it profusely, much to the delight of mom Sakshi.

The video went viral as Dhoni fans couldn’t stop themselves from saying ‘like father, like daughter’.

Dhoni and Ziva have also been spotted going a bike ride together inside their farmhouse in Ranchi as the former India captain continues to spend quality time with his family amid the nationwide lockdown.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden also commented on Dhoni’s future. Hayden feels MSD will make the right decision regarding his career. Hayden, who has played alongside Dhoni with Chennai Super Kings and admits to sharing a friendship with the former India captain, believes that although Dhoni has been on a break since the World Cup last June, he will eventually know whether he’s served his time.

“It’s always very hard as a personal friend of MS to comment on his career,” Hayden told IANS.

“I think every champion, and I consider MS to be a champion, always knows the enough time to put themselves out of the game and not feeling that forced feeling of getting towards the end of the career when the time is ticking,” Hayden told IANS.

“I am sure he will make the best decision for himself as he has done throughout his whole career.”

(with IANS inputs)