1983 World Cup: Five interesting facts from India’s campaign

Victorious India players Yaspal Sharma and Roger Binny grab souvinir stumps as Mohinder Amarnath (l) runs off the field as West Indies batsman Michael Holding looks on after the 1983 Prudential World Cup Final victory against West Indies at Lords on June 23, 1983 in London, England. (Photo by Adrian Murrell/Allsport/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Whenever the future generations will talk about India’s rise to the zenith of world cricket, they will always go back to the year 1983. The Indian cricket team did achieve several firsts before 1983 and did put in some world class performances against much stronger opposition. But victory in the 1983 World Cup brought about a paradigm shift in the sport not only in India but world over.

The self belief that India got on the cricketing field after Kapil Dev’s team became world champions resulted in a massive following for the sport in the country. This in turn led to India slowly becoming the nerve centre of the sport and also allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India to become a major player in the administration of the sport.

This day marks the 37th anniversary of India’s triumph. Here are five interesting facts about India’s glorious campaign in that English summer.

1) Roger Binny finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps to his name. He was the first Indian to finish the World Cup as a leading wicket taker. After him only Anil Kumble (1996) and Zaheer Khan (joint in 2011) have repeated the feat. Madan Lal, who picked up the crucial wicket of Viv Richards in the final, finished a close second with 17 scalps in the 1983 tournament.

2) Kapil Dev finished the tournament as the fifth highest run getter with 303 runs from 8 matches at an average of 60.

3) Mohinder Amarnath was adjudged ‘Man of the Match’ in both the semi-final and the final.

4) Kris Srikkanth was the highest scorer in the final- across both teams - with a score of 38.

5) India’s total of 183 remains the lowest total defended by any team in a World Cup final.