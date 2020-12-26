Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / 1st Test: Chandimal, De Silva half-centuries put Sri Lanka on top against South Africa

1st Test: Chandimal, De Silva half-centuries put Sri Lanka on top against South Africa

Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva scored fluent half-centuries as Sri Lanka took advantage of some lacklustre South Africa bowling to post 340 for six at the close of day one of the first Test.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:31 IST

By Reuters, Pretoria

Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal (L) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) with his teammate Niroshan Dickwella (Getty Images)

Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva scored fluent half-centuries as Sri Lanka took advantage of some lacklustre South Africa bowling to post 340 for six at the close of day one of the first Test at Centurion Park on Saturday.

Dasun Shanaka (25 not out) and Kasun Rajitha (seven not out) will resume on the second day having come through a difficult spell late in the evening session against the new ball, though South Africa aided them by not attacking the stumps enough.

The tourists won the toss and elected to bat, recovering from a poor start that was largely self-inflicted to seize the initiative on a wicket with plenty of bounce that is likely to become uneven as the Test goes on. Chandimal’s bright innings of 85 came to an end when home seamer Wiaan Mulder (3-68) got the ball to leap spitefully off a length, clipping his glove and flying to Faf du Plessis in a second slip position.

He had put on 99 with Niroshan Dickwella, and was involved in a stand of 131 runs in just 34.1 overs with the excellent De Silva, who retired hurt on 79 from 105 balls having punished the home side’s inconsistent line. De Silva was in complete control at the crease but suffered a hip injury as he jogged through for a comfortable single, dropping to the floor at the end of the run-in obvious discomfort. He will have a scan on Saturday evening to assess the damage.

South Africa bowled poorly in the first hour, but still managed to reduce the visitors to 54 for three as Sri Lanka gave their wickets away with injudicious stroke-play. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne raced to 22 from 20 balls before he played the ball onto his own stumps off Lungi Ngidi (1-54), while Kusal Mendis tried to pull Anrich Nortje (1-60), but was beaten for pace and looped a catch to Ngidi at mid-on.

Kusal Perera then chased a ball that was far too wide from Mulder and was caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for 16. But Sri Lanka effectively added another 230 runs before losing another wicket when Chandimal fell, and Mulder then removed Dickwella for a well-played 49, and seamer Lutho Sipamla (1-68) bowled fellow debutant Wanindu Hasaranga (18).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
by HT Correspondent
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
by Sunil Rahar

latest news

Christmas 2020: Here’s how India celebrated amid coronavirus pandemic
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Man on death row in Bangladesh nabbed from Khanpur by Delhi Police
by Karn Pratap Singh
Northeastern states to play leading role in post-Covid India: Jitendra Singh
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Doctors’ different questioning style helps suicidal patients: Experts
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.