2 South Africa cricket players test positive for COVID-19

The positive tests came at a team culture camp that involved more than 30 of the country’s top players. Former captain Faf du Plessis is not at the camp because of the birth of his second child.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 15:00 IST

By Associated Press, CAPE TOWN South Africa

Cricket South Africa.

Two players on the South Africa cricket squad have tested positive for COVID-19, the national association said Thursday. The names of the players were not released.

Cricket South Africa said it performed 50 tests on players and staff at the camp at the Kruger National Park wildlife reserve in the north of the country. The two players were asymptomatic, it said, have been isolated and will be monitored by the CSA medical team.

The five-day camp started on Tuesday.



