Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / 2007 WT20 win: World champions of 2007 celebrate 13th anniversary of momentous triumph

2007 WT20 win: World champions of 2007 celebrate 13th anniversary of momentous triumph

The victory was not that of Dhoni alone. Players like Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Robin Uthappa, Joginder Singh, Rohit Sharma, Sreesanth and seniors like Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh played their part in what has become one of the most celebrated triumphs in Indian cricket history.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 14:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

Indian team celebrates after winning the 2007 WT20. (Twitter/Virender Sehwag)

Thirteen years to this day Mahendra Singh Dhoni led India to victory over arch rivals Pakistan in the final of the maiden WT20 in Johannesburg, a moment that has since become part of Indian cricket’s biggest achievements. It was also a moment that changed the landscape of Indian cricket forever.

Dhoni went on to become the captain across all formats and led India to more glory on the cricket field. It also started the T20 bandwagon in India which eventually gave birth to the world’s biggest T20 league, the IPL, the 13th edition of which is currently underway in the UAE.

ALSO READ: ‘Not buying that nonsense,’ Kevin Pietersen disagrees with Dhoni’s justification behind batting at No. 7

The victory was not that of Dhoni alone. Players like Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Robin Uthappa, Joginder Singh, Rohit Sharma, Sreesanth and seniors like Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh played their part in what has become one of the most celebrated triumphs in Indian cricket history.



On the 13th anniversary of that great win, the Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to talk about the joyous moment when India became world champions of a brand new format in cricket. 

 

 

 

 

 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has an answer
Sep 24, 2020 14:46 IST
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Sep 24, 2020 14:47 IST
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
Sep 24, 2020 15:07 IST
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
Sep 24, 2020 14:03 IST

latest news

British firearms maker Webley & Scott to set up two shooting ranges in each Indian state
Sep 24, 2020 15:32 IST
Rajasthan police chief seeks voluntary retirement, may get new role
Sep 24, 2020 15:27 IST
Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa, to appear before NCB on September 26 in drug probe
Sep 24, 2020 15:28 IST
Kangana Ranaut brought to tears as HC’s pulls up BMC
Sep 24, 2020 15:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.