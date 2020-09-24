2007 WT20 win: World champions of 2007 celebrate 13th anniversary of momentous triumph

Thirteen years to this day Mahendra Singh Dhoni led India to victory over arch rivals Pakistan in the final of the maiden WT20 in Johannesburg, a moment that has since become part of Indian cricket’s biggest achievements. It was also a moment that changed the landscape of Indian cricket forever.

Dhoni went on to become the captain across all formats and led India to more glory on the cricket field. It also started the T20 bandwagon in India which eventually gave birth to the world’s biggest T20 league, the IPL, the 13th edition of which is currently underway in the UAE.

The victory was not that of Dhoni alone. Players like Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Robin Uthappa, Joginder Singh, Rohit Sharma, Sreesanth and seniors like Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh played their part in what has become one of the most celebrated triumphs in Indian cricket history.

