Sections
Home / Cricket / 25-year-old local-level cricketer commits suicide

25-year-old local-level cricketer commits suicide

Tiwari allegedly hanged himself at his house in Gokulnagar at Goregaon East on Monday night, he said.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:39 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Representational image. (Getty Images)

Karan Tiwari (25), a local-level cricket player who bowled in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy nets, allegedly committed suicide here, an official of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said on Tuesday. Tiwari allegedly hanged himself at his house in Gokulnagar at Goregaon East on Monday night, he said.

An accidental death report was registered at Kurar Police Station and probe was on, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Active monsoon puts dam storage at 68.9 per cent,
Aug 12, 2020 21:46 IST
Pune gets official sanction for Knowledge Cluster
Aug 12, 2020 21:45 IST
Uruli Devachi, Phursungi residents threaten agitation over garbage depot
Aug 12, 2020 21:45 IST
Ahmednagar civic chief promises action after bodies of 12 deceased Covid patients crammed into ambulance
Aug 12, 2020 21:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.