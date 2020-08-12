25-year-old local-level cricketer commits suicide

Karan Tiwari (25), a local-level cricket player who bowled in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy nets, allegedly committed suicide here, an official of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said on Tuesday. Tiwari allegedly hanged himself at his house in Gokulnagar at Goregaon East on Monday night, he said.

An accidental death report was registered at Kurar Police Station and probe was on, he added.