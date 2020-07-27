Sections
2nd Test: Rain halts England’s victory charge in Manchester

Showers through much of the day restricted the chances of the two teams getting onto the field and, after several inspections, the umpires called off play.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 21:53 IST

By Reuters,

The Old Trafford cricket stadium wore a gloomy look the entire day. (Getty Images)

Play on the fourth day of the third and final Test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford on Monday was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of persistent rain.

Showers through much of the day restricted the chances of the two teams getting onto the field and, after several inspections, the umpires called off play at 4:10 p.m. (1510 GMT).

England will be hoping the poor weather clears up overnight to allow them to a chance to try to wrap up a successive win and the series. West Indies, who have performed poorly with the bat in the series, were reeling at 10-2 in their final innings after being set an imposing target of 399 runs to win the test.

Britain’s Met Office predicted a cloudy day for Manchester on Tuesday with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.



