6 wickets in 13.1 overs: How the 2nd new ball spelt India’s doom in first Test against Australia in Adelaide

Australia's Mitchell Starc, center, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of India's Wriddhiman Saha on the second day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP)

The combination of second new ball and brilliant bowling from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins spelt the doom for India as they lost four wickets in just 4.1 overs in the first session of Day 2 to get bowled out for 244 in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Even after the unfortunate Virat Kohli run out due to a horrible mix-up between him and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, India were in a comfortable position of 193 for 4 after 80 overs. That’s when the second new ball was available and Australia captain Tim Paine did not waste any time to take it.

The game turned on its head from then on. Michell Starc dismissed Rahane and Hanuma Vihari fell soon after.

Saha and Ashwin made sure there were no further losses for India on Day 1 but they both of them failed to add ot their overnight scores on Friday.

Mitchell Starc (4/53 in 21 overs) and Pat Cummins (3/48 in 21.1 overs) dismissed the last four batsmen for an addition of only 11 runs to the overnight score.

India lost six wickets in the second new ball for just 51 runs in 13.1 overs since the second new ball was taken. In fact, India lost seven wickets for 56 runs starting with Virat Kohli’s run-out.

On Friday, Ravichandran Ashwin (15) got one to rear up from length as Cummins got his second wicket and India’s seventh in the first over of the day.

Wriddhiman Saha (9) also didn’t trouble the scorers getting out on his overnight tally chasing a wide delivery from Starc.

Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah hit a boundary each but that was just a tail-ender’s bravado as the innings folded in just 25 balls on the second day.

This was the 10th instance when India were bowled out for less than 250 runs in the 1st innings of a Test under Kohli’s captaincy.

In the previous 9 instances, India won 5 matches, drawn 1 and lost three, two of them have come in 2020 vs New Zealand

If one goes by how pink ball matches at Adelaide have panned out, India have scored at least 75 runs less than what should have been a fighting first innings total.

(With PTI inputs)