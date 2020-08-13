7-year-old girl plays Dhoni’s helicopter shot, leaves Sanjay Manjrekar and Aakash Chopra in awe

The world is waiting with bated breath to watch MS Dhoni launch his helicopter shots in IPL 2020 which starts from September 19 at UAE but before that a seven-year-old is making heads turn by emulating Dhoni’s helicopter shot.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra shared a small clip of Pari Sharma playing the helicopter shot. Chopra added his commentary too in the 18-second video.

“Thursday Thunderbolt...our very own Pari Sharma. Isn’t she super talented?” tweeted Chopra.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar too took note of young Pari’s cricketing skills.

“I see now helicopter shot being actually practiced. Along with collecting the ball very close to the stumps as keeper, this is another cricketing technique Dhoni has popularised as great options for budding cricketers,” wrote Manjrekar.

Pari Sharma, a seven-year-old girl from Haryana’s Rohtak, aspires to represent Indian women’s cricket team and break all batting records. She is coached by her father, who had played with former India cricketer Ajay Ratra and Joginder Sharma.

This is not the first time Pari has caught the eye of former cricketers. She had bowled over former cricketers like Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Michael Vaughan with her solid technique earlier this year.

The English captains were in awe of the 7-year-old’s batting when a video of her first surfaced on social media.

India women cricketers like Shikha Pandey too had reacted on Pari’s batting.