Sections
Home / Cricket / A giant in every sense, never gave up: VVS Laxman pays tribute to India legend

A giant in every sense, never gave up: VVS Laxman pays tribute to India legend

On Monday, Laxman paid tribute to Kumble by posting a picture of the 2002 Test match against the West Indies in which the leg-spinner played with a broken jaw in Antigua.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 13:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman (PTI)

India’s highest wicket-taker in both ODIs and Tests, a former Test captain, a former head coach - not many in world cricket can boast about similar credentials, let alone in Indian cricket, like Anil Kumble. If Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman were known as the fav-four of the Indian team then Kumble was undoubtedly the fifth one in that list of greats. Remembering Kumble’s outstanding achievements in the cricket field, former India batsman Laxman lauded the leg-spinner, terming him a ‘giant in every sense’.

Laxman, who on Sunday revealed that he would pay tribute to some of India’s legendary cricketers he has played with, started the series by paying tribute to Sachin Tendulkar. And on Monday, Laxman picked Anil Kumble.

Recalling the India vs West Indies Test match at Antigua in 2002, Laxman posted a picture of Indian cricketers celebrating with Kumble in which the leg-spinner played with a broken jaw in.

Also Read | I told Dhoni I’ll sledge Akhtar, you laugh: Irfan recalls 2006 Test vs PAK



“A giant in every sense, he rose above and beyond the call of duty. The grit, drive and bravery displayed through this picture is quintessential Anil Kumble. Never giving up, no matter what, was a trait which made Anil the cricketer he became,” tweeted Laxman.



 

In that 2002 Test, Kumble was struck by a vicious bouncer from Mervyn Dillon and suffered from a broken jaw. However, despite being in excruciating pain, Kumble ended up bowling 14 consecutive overs and finished with figures of 14-5-29-1. He had dismissed Brian Lara by trapping the legendary left-hander in front of the stumps.

Riding on centuries of VVS Laxman, Ajay Ratra and fifties from Wasim Jaffer and Rahul Dravid, India had scored 513/9 dcl. In reply, West Indies put on 629/9 with Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Carl Hooper and Ridley Jacobs scoring centuries. The match had ended in a pale draw but Kumble’s courageous act was remembered by many.

The ‘Jumbo’ played 132 Tests and 271 ODIs for India in which he scalped 619 and 337 wickets respectively. The 49-year-old stands third in the list of leading wicket-takers in Test cricket, behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

He is currently serving as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Committee.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DU releases revised academic calendar, check details
Jun 01, 2020 13:50 IST
Covid-19 leaves Bollywood’s foreign shoots in limbo
Jun 01, 2020 13:49 IST
Migrant worker found dead in Odisha quarantine centre, eighth such death in 52 days
Jun 01, 2020 13:48 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Parents concerned over plans to reopen schools, over 2 lakh petition
Jun 01, 2020 13:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.