‘A lie-detector test can be used’: Ramiz Raja suggests ‘outside-the-box’ idea to catch match-fixers

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja on Monday suggested that cricket could introduce random lie-detector tests to catch players who could be involved in match-fixing in any form. Raja’s remarks came after Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Shafiqullah was handed a six-years ban from all cricket-related activites for six years, after he was foundy guilty of ACB’s anti-corruption code.

Speaking in a Youtube vieo, Raja said: “I wish there was an instrument to calculate this intention, just like the temperature taking tools being used for the Covid-19. We could easily red flag players who could go on to become fixers.”

He further added that lie-detector tests can be conducted in the similar manner as dope tests are conducted for players: “A lie-detector test could be used. Just as random samples are taken for dope testing, we should also conduct random lie-detector tests. We should do that in a regular season to find out if players have ever been involved in match-fixing.

“This is an outside-the-box idea,” he said.

The former Pakistan opener further said that the problem of match-fixing is becoming difficult to solve as it is still going on despite the several rules, regulations and laws to prevent the same. “The solution to this problem is very confusing. We have rules, laws, regulations and player education programs but if a player is intent on fixing then no one can stop them,” he said.

“Fixers can usually attack in two important parts of a career. They can attack at the end of someone’s career because they have nothing to lose. They can also attack at the start when a player is starting out because their minds are impressionable at that stage,” he further added.