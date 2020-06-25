A moment of national pride: Indian cricketers celebrate 37 years of maiden World Cup triumph in 1983

Sections
Celebrating the 37th anniversary of the historic moment, members of that World Cup-winning team and other former and current India cricketers took to Twitter to explain the significance of the event.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 14:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On June 25, 1983, exactly 37 years ago, the Kapil Dev-led Indian side created history by winning their maiden World Cup title, beating West Indies in the final at Lord’s. The landmark win changed Indian cricket forever and established it as the leading sport of the country. Celebrating the 37th anniversary of the historic moment, members of that World Cup-winning team and other former and current India cricketers took to Twitter to explain the significance of the event.

“Class of 83 .37 years and still counting !!25th June 1983,” tweeted Madan Lal.

 

“What a day that was. A dream come true. Koi lauta de mere Beete hue din. 25th June, 1983 when we won the #CricketWorldCup83 for the very first time,” wrote Kirti Azad.



 

“On 25th June in 1983, we believed and we became – World Champions and changed the face of #Cricket in #India once and for all,” tweeted current India head coach Ravi Shastri.

 

“A moment of national pride, our seniors lifted the 1983 Cricket World Cup on this day Flag of India Trophy Congratulations to every member of the 1983 team. You set the benchmark for us to achieve the same in 2011! Looking forward to India becoming a world champion in all sports,” tweeted former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

 

“37 years today since the historic day at Lords when Kapil Paaji lifted the 1983 World Cup. As a 9 year old, it inspired me to dream big and enhanced my love for the game. Incredible day which inspired a whole generation. Thank you Team 83,” wrote former India batsman VVS Laxman.

 

“June 25, 1983: The iconic image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup Trophy at Lord’s is a watershed moment in Indian cricket history. It changed cricket in India. This win inspired the next generation to achieve the impossible & dream BIG,” wrote former India batsman Mohammad Kaif.

 

“Today 37 years ago, changed the cricketing landscape in India. Thank you Kapil Dev and team for making the game a career for many of us today. Deeply indebted,” wrote India off-spinner R Ashwin.

 

“One of the most important events in the History of Indian Cricket This win inspired India’s future generations to dream big! 37 years to this glory of,” tweeted Suresh Raina.

 

India have two more World Cups - 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup - after that high in 1983. MS Dhoni was the captain on both occasions.

