A Mumbai-only IPL 2020 is a possibility: Report

One major IPL shareholder has suggested the idea of the tournament being held entirely in Mumbai.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The IPL Trophy (BCCI Images)

As the BCCI continues to pull out all the stops to make sure the Indian Premier League takes place this year, one major IPL shareholder has suggested the idea of the tournament being held entirely in Mumbai, PTI has reported.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as per latest reports, the BCCI was planning to hosting the IPL during the September-October window but with the ICC yet to make a concrete announcement regarding the future of the T20 World Cup, the BCCI seems to be stuck in limbo.

“It’s at a very preliminary stage but if IPL happens in India and by October, situation is under control in Mumbai, there are four top-class floodlit grounds available in Mumbai. The logistics for BCCI, broadcasters (Star Sports), maintaining a bio-bubble, everything could be managed smoothly,” another BCCI official told PTI.

Mumbai has over 31000 Covid-19 cases, making it the fourth-worst effected city in India. For the IPL to be able to take place in Mumbai, not only will the Covid-19 situation in the city needs to get better, but the fact that the city has only three major grounds in the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil (Navi Mumbai), also acts as a major hindrance is the plan coming through.



As BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had stated earlier, the board will do all within its power to ensure that the year 2020 does not end without the IPL. That the BCCI is at risk of losing approximately Rs 4000 crore, means that even if the IPL needs to be staged in empty stands, the board will put its best foot forward.

The upcoming England-West Indies series will mark the resumption of cricket, with the game being played in a bio-secure environment, and the belief is that if Mumbai is able to pull off something similar, the IPL can indeed go ahead in the city.

“Obviously, everything depends on Covid-19 situation in Mumbai. But if there are no spectators allowed and a bio-bubble is created, then Mumbai won’t be a bad option,” the official said.

