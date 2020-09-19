‘A mystery why he doesn’t play ODIs’: Ajinkya Rahane’s mentor talks about his career

Ajinkya Rahane is talked about as one of the most elegant batsmen we have in Indian cricket. He has been a solid presence for Team India in the middle order along with Virat Kohli. India Test vice-captain often gets his team out of trouble in overseas conditions. He has been one of the premier performers for India abroad and gained a lot of plaudits for his batting display in the series against South Africa.

Rahane has scored 2962 runs in 90 matches for India at a decent average of 35.26. But despite some impressive performances in South Africa, Rahane hasn’t played limited-overs cricket for more than two years. It looked like Rahane could have been selected for the much-coveted no.4 spot in India’s squad for the 2019 World Cup. The middle-order looked brittle ahead of the showpiece event and it was thought that Rahane could have added some stability to it.

One of Rahane’s mentors recently talked to Indian Express and said that the Mumbai player needs to speak up more about his position in the team.

“It’s a mystery why he doesn’t play ODIs despite him performing whenever given chances. Sometimes, I feel he needs to speak up. He is a reserved guy who doesn’t like to argue with anyone but a time comes when one has to start asking questions. He is the vice-captain of the (Test) team and needs to show that in the dressing room by talking,” one of his mentors told The Indian Express.

“He was about to get dropped for a Test match against Sri Lanka in Delhi despite being the vice-captain. He was fine with it until one of his Mumbai teammates questioned the team management about his exclusion.

“He (Rahane) has given an impression that if the team management wants, they can drop him and he will take it happily. It’s good to say ‘I’m ready to make a sacrifice for the team’ but one has to understand hard reality. Public memory is short. He should have been in the World Cup team. But Rahane never questioned his omission.”

Rahane will look to get back into the reckoning with an impressive display in UAE. He is going to ply his trade for Delhi Capital in IPL 2020.