‘A relentless athlete and a lion’: Shreyas Iyer lauds India captain Virat Kohli 

India rising star batsman Shreyas Iyer praised captain Virat Kohli, describing him as a relentless athlete. Kohli is known for his dynamic batting, competitive captaincy and fierce attitude on the field. The India skipper is always relentlessly pursuing a victory, and that is always visible on the field whenever he comes out. Kohli’s success as a captain and as a cricketer has often been credited to his eagerness to improve, learn and his never-say-die attitude on a cricket field.

“It’s a phenomenal feeling when Virat Kohli compliments you. He truly is a leader and a role model,” Iyer said during an Instagram chat hosted by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC).

“His hunger is never ending, and he’s a relentless athlete. Each time he goes out on the field, it’s like he’s out there for his very first game. He’s like a lion, and there’s so much to learn from him,” Iyer further added.

Iyer also addressed his no. 4 batting position in the team, and said that he has secured the slot. “I have told this in many interviews. There should be no more questions asked about India’s number 4 batting slot. If someone has played on that position for a year then he has secured that spot. Good feeling about securing the number 4 spot. You need to be flexible but I feel I can bat at any position depending on the condition,” Iyer said.

The 25-year old averages nearly 50 in the 18 matches he has played so far. In fact in his 16 ODI innings, Iyer has crossed the 50-run mark on nine occasions. He has converted one of those into a century, which came during India’s tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

“When I scored that century, the day before I saw the names on wall of fame, I saw Shikhar Dhawan’s name as well. I too wished of having my name there. The next day I scored a hundred,” Iyer recalled.