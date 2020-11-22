Aakash Chopra picks 5 players whom Delhi Capitals should retain in IPL 2021

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 witnessed an outstanding journey of Delhi Capitals. Shreyas Iyer & Co played their maiden finale after finishing second in the league phase. They may have lost the final match to Mumbai Indians by five wickets, they impressed every follower of the game by exhibiting an exemplary example of teamwork.

As the next IPL season is a few months away and the mega-auction is on the cards, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked five players DC should retain for 2021.

“If they have to retain 5 players, 3 Indians and 2 overseas, they don’t have an uncapped player whom they will think of retaining,” said Chopra in YouTube video.

Among three Indian players, Chopra’s picks are Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. The former Indian opener backed Pant despite a lean season and believes that the franchise would do the same.

“I would say Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant as the three Indians although Rishabh Pant did not have a good year but I will definitely retain him and I am pretty sure that the Delhi Capitals will also do that,” said Chopra.

The two overseas players picked by Chopra were Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada, edging out Anrich Nortje.

“If I have to retain two overseas players, I will be keen to retain Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada. There could be a toss-up between Marcus Stoinis and Anrich Nortje but I will go with Marcus and try to buy back Nortje in the auction,” said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra suggested that DC might let go some of the key players and try getting them back in the auction.

“The others will have to go. They will be a little sad about players like Prithvi Shaw, Ashwin and Axar Patel as they are two or three players they may want to keep in the team but I don’t think it will be possible to keep all of them,” said Chopra.