Aakash Chopra picks Ben Stokes as best all-rounder across formats, names next two in his list

England's Ben Stokes celebrates his century, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Michael Steele/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Ben Stokes proved yet again that there is almost nothing on a cricket field that he can’t do. Coming in to bat after the fall of England captain Joe Root’s wicket on Day 1 of the 2nd Test match against West Indies, Stokes, who is known for his flashy batting style, mixed caution with aggression to take his team out of a hole.

He displayed the same grit and gumption that saw him take England from jaws of defeat to victory in the Ashes as well as in the ICC World Cup final. Stokes stitched together a mammoth partnership with Dominic Sibley to help his team post a huge first innings total.

Former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra lauded Stokes for his ability to perform under pressure and went on to say that Stokes is the best all-rounder in the world across all formats.

“At this point of time, there is no doubt in my mind that Ben Stokes is the number one all-rounder in the world across all three formats. He has an average of 43 in Tests, 59 in ODIs over the last two years,” Aakash Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

“He has a good bowling average across all formats as well, there is no doubt that Stokes is the number one all-rounder in the world across all formats,” he added.

Chopra went on to pick Bangladesh’s Shakib-al-Hasan and India’s Ravindra Jadeja as the next two all-rounders after Stokes.

Stokes showcased immense maturity as he played 356 deliveries during his knock of 176 runs. This was his 10th century in Test cricket.