Sections
Home / Cricket / ACA slams Cricket Australia’s ‘disastrous slash and burn approach’

ACA slams Cricket Australia’s ‘disastrous slash and burn approach’

Under immense financial stress, Cricket Australia has put 80 percent of its staff on 20 percent salary till end of June, while a handful of others, including the executives, remained on 80 percent pay to cope up with the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Updated: May 19, 2020 14:20 IST

By Press Trust of India, Sydney

Representative Image. (Getty Images)

Australian Cricketers Association’s (ACA) chairman Greg Dyer has slammed the national board’s “slash and burn approach” to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it will “have disastrous long-term consequences on the health of the game”.

Under immense financial stress, Cricket Australia has put 80 percent of its staff on 20 percent salary till end of June, while a handful of others, including the executives, remained on 80 percent pay to cope up with the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The decision saved the board AUD 3 million, which was slammed by critics due to the fact that CA had some AUD 90 million in reserves at the end of March (2020), including 36 million in stock investments.

Dyer also questioned the board’s financial policy, saying the game has “yet to experience a significant negative revenue event”.



“It saddens me, that for the game that I have loved my whole life, cricket’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic is risking an opportunity lost,” Dyer said in an article posted on the ACA website.

“Given the game is so far yet to experience a significant negative revenue event associated with the pandemic, it should be in a relatively strong financial position, particularly relative to the winter sports, and with the benefit of time should emerge with a distinct advantage to other sports who’ve been caught directly in Covid’s crosshairs.” The former Test wicketkeeper feels this is the right time to improve the game.

“Now is not the time to diminish the game but instead... to seize the moment and improve it,”he said.

CA is also urging state associations to accept a 25 per cent pay cut and Dyer feels there is something “horribly wrong” with the current model.

“That at the first sign of a headwind, states are being asked to take significant cuts, which are in turn filtering down to local cricket, suggests that something is horribly wrong with the current model.” He cautioned CA against its current approach which, according to Dyer, will have disastrous long-term consequences.

“This is a critical time for the game – it can either take the approach of looking to cut as many so-called ‘costs’ as it can from its balance sheet, something that will have disastrous long-term consequences on the health of the game; or it can realign so that the game’s partners (actually, its ‘shareholders’ - the states) have greater voice and autonomy than the mere ‘subsidiaries’ they currently resemble.” CA is looking at a staggering AUD 300 million loss if the India Tour in October doesn’t go ahead due to the coronavirus. There is also the T20 World cup which Australia is scheduled to host in October-November.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mike Pompeo calls on China to immediately make public Panchen Lama’s whereabouts
May 19, 2020 14:34 IST
Sonia Gandhi to chair opposition meet over migrants’ plight on Friday
May 19, 2020 14:32 IST
On Ruskin Bond’s 86th birthday, an excerpt from a new story for children
May 19, 2020 14:32 IST
Covid-19 update: Natco Pharma donates chloroquine tablets for global trials
May 19, 2020 14:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.