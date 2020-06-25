Sections
Adam Zampa, Chris Tremain return to NSW squad for upcoming domestic season

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 09:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Australia's Adam Zampa (AFP)

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa and pacer Chris Tremain joined all-rounder Nathan McAndrew and opener Daniel Solway as New South Wales Blues completed four new signings for the upcoming domestic season. Both Zampa and Tremain were previously part of NSW Blues squads.

Tremain who has played four ODIs for Australia is one of 13 current or former Australia representatives on the new NSW list, cricket.com.au reported.

The pacer had made his state debut for New South Wales in 2012 before representing Victoria. Temain’s inclusion will bolster the NSW pace attack further which already has the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in their arsenal.

“It feels great to come home. Most of the way home. Sydney is where my cricket career was forged, but it’s fantastic being so close to family back at Yeoval where it really all started,” cricket.com.au quoted Tremain as saying.



“We were happy in Melbourne but with a young son and a nine-hour drive between him and his grandparents, we limited their interaction. Now we have the opportunity to grow a better relationship between Noah and his grandparents,” he added.

NSW Blues squad: Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Pat Cummins, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hackney, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McAndrew, Peter Nevill, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Steve Smith, Daniel Solway, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Spinner Steve O’Keefe, batsmen Nick Bertus and Ryan Gibson have all been dropped off the list.

New South Wales had won the truncated Sheffield Shield title for the 2019-20 season.

The side would now be aiming to retain their title and their chances have been bolstered as the squad features seven Cricket Australia contracted players on their list.

(With ANI inputs)

