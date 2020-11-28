‘Adam Zampa repaying Virat Kohli for an IPL contract’: Brad Hogg tweets in jest after Australia spinner drops India captain

Australia's Adam Zampa drops India's Virat Kohli during the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (AP)

Keeping the dazzling strokeplay – by both India and Australia batsmen - and some quality fast bowling by the hosts aside, what appeared to be the biggest let down of the India vs Australia 1st ODI was the fielding of both the sides. Catches went abegging which otherwise should be gobbled at this level, boundary riders let a few go through, there were run out opportunities missed and what not. In short, it was a below-par performance in the field by both India and Australia.

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa had an ordinary day in the field. He dropped India captain Virat Kohli when he was batting on 1.

Reacting to that lapse, former Australia leg-spinner Brad Hogg jokingly said the leg-spinner dropped Kohli keeping his IPL contract in mind. Zampa was drafted into RCB side in IPL 2020, which is led by Kohli.

“Zampa repaying @imVkohli for an IPL contract. We all drop them,” tweeted Brad Hogg.

The drop, however, did not prove to be costly for Australia as Kohli was dismissed by Hazlewood for a run a ball 21.

India started rapidly in reply, taking 20 runs off Mitchell Starc in the first over and racing to 46-0 after four, but was pegged back by paceman Josh Hazlewood (3-55) and Adam Zampa (4-54) and eventually restricted to 308-8 in 50 overs. Australia won the first ODI by 66 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan, with 74 from 86 balls, and Hardik Pandya, with 90 from 76, were the biggest contributors for India in its first international match since March.

The Australian captain scored 114 and shared partnerships of 156 with opener David Warner and 108 with Steve Smith to help lift the home team to 374-6 on Friday and set up a 66-run win over India in the tour-opening one-day international.

Smith raced to 100 from 62 balls, the third-fastest ODI century by an Australian batsman, after overcoming early reprieves when he successfully reviewed an LBW decision against him and was also dropped in the outfield. After belting 11 boundaries and four sixes, he was bowled by Mohammed Shami for 105 in the last over of the innings. Australia posted a huge total of 374 for 6.