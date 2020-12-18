Adelaide Test, Day 2: India drop Labuschagne twice, will it hurt them bad? - WATCH

The cricketing adage ‘catches win matches’ could hold true yet again and the team which will rue the chances they let go is Virat Kohli’s India. After being dismissed for 244 in the first session of the second day of the Adelaide Test, the Indian pacemen gave their team a great start.

Jasprit Bumrah struck early to remove both the Australian openers Joe Burns and Matthew Wade cheaply. India would have been on top of things thereafter as the dependable Marnus Labuschagne presented a huge chance when he was batting on just 12 runs.

Labuschagne came out with a positive intent and took on the short ball. Mohammed Shami bowled a perfect bouncer and Labuschagne’s attempted pull flew towards deep fine leg where Bumrah made a mockery of the chance.

The Aussie got yet another life, this time off the bowling of Bumrah, as he miscued another pull shot. The ball didn’t travel far this time but Prithvi Shaw, who had to backtrack from his fielding position at square leg dropped a regulation chance to add to his batting woes.

This time the Australian number 3 was batting on 21.

India came back strongly thereafter to pick up the wickets of Steve Smith, Travis Head and Cameron Green to put the Australians under pressure. But Labuschagne continues to get the boundaries away as this article is being written, racing his way to a half-century.

If he goes on to post a big score and rescue Australia then India’s poor catching would have given the hosts a huge opportunity to come back from a perilous situation early on in this mega series.