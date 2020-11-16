Sections
Aditi Ashok finishes 11th in Saudi Arabia

Aditi dropped shots on 12th, 15th and the 18th, which fetched her a birdie on second and third days. That saw Aditi slip out of Top-10 to tied-11th.

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok at Saudi Ladies International tournament (Twitter)

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished tied-11th in the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International tournament with a one-over 73 in the final round here. Aditi’s final round included three bogeys on the back nine. She finished the week at 3-under 285. However, her compatriots Tvesa Malik (75) and Diksha Dagar (76) had disappointing finishes as they were T-64th and T-65th respectively.

Aditi, who was T-6th a week earlier in Dubai, was well on way to another Top-10 finish as she turned in 2-under 34 for the front nine with three birdies against one bogey. But, she dropped shots on 12th, 15th and the 18th, which fetched her a birdie on second and third days. That saw Aditi slip out of Top-10 to tied-11th.

Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen powered her way to victory and LET history with a dramatic birdie on the first play-off hole to win her second LET title of the season. She edged aside Major winner Georgia Hall, after the pair were tied in regulation at 10-under-par.

Trailing by three shots with five holes to play from major winner Hall at Royal Greens & Country Club, Pedersen refused to give up despite her roller coaster round which had already included four birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey by the 12th.

On the 18th tee, Pedersen was behind Hall. And, she decided to go for the tricky par five green in two with a three wood from 240 yards to try for an eagle and outright win. She made it to 12 feet from the pin but narrowly missed the closing eagle. The birdie was enough to match Hall’s par and the two friends went for extra holes.

Hall was in the middle of the fairway while Pedersen was off. But an out of character shot into the water by Hall with a four-iron opened the door for Pedersen, who chipped to four feet from behind the bunker, before rolling home for a winning birdie.

